Two People Taken to Hospital Following Accident on WB Lloyd Expressway
Two people are taken to the hospital following a crash on the westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway. The accident happened Thursday morning at Wabash Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.
Traffic was backed up, but the scene is cleared and traffic is moving normally.
There’s no word on what caused the accident.
