Home Indiana Evansville Two People Taken to Hospital Following Accident on WB Lloyd Expressway November 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Two people are taken to the hospital following a crash on the westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway. The accident happened Thursday morning at Wabash Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.

Traffic was backed up, but the scene is cleared and traffic is moving normally.

There’s no word on what caused the accident.

Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries, but the number and type of injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic is backed up and drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments