Two People Sent To Hospital Following Morning Fire April 17th, 2018 Veronica DeKett Evansville, Indiana

Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a morning house fire. A call came in just after 4 this morning at a home in the 100 block of East Florida Street, near North Elsas Avenue.

Two people got out of the home before fire crews arrived. They are at Deaconess Hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

Crews contained the fire, despite minor damage to the homes on both sides.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

We will continue to follow this story.

