Two People Rescued from Bedford Cave System

Two people are safe after being rescued from the cave system in Beford. 31-year-old Joshua Patton was reported missing around 10:45 Friday morning.

Indiana Conservation Officers were told that Patton went into the Doghill-Donnehue Cave system. Family members said they hadn’t heard from him since Tuesday evening.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office initiated the search for Patton. Around 11:50 a.m. conservation officer, along with several other trained cave rescue responders conducted a search of the cave system.

Responders made verbal contact with Patton, and found that 38-year-old Samantha East was with him. They were located about 2,000 feet inside the cave.

Patton told responders the two entered the cave, using a cell phone light, but the phone was damaged. He said they tried using lighters to find their way out of the cave, but ran out of fuel and waited in the dark.

Both were treated for hypothermia, dehydration, and exhaustion. They were assisted from the cave and taken IU Health in Bedford for further evaluation.

