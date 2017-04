Home Kentucky Henderson Two People Injured After Overnight Motorcycle Crash in Henderson April 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Two people are in the hospital after a motorcycle crash that was originally reported as a hit and run. Henderson County dispatchers said it happened on Fagan Street Thursday around 1:15 a.m.

After investigating, police say they were unsure if another vehicle was involved in the crash.

The names and conditions of the two injured people is unknown at this time.

