Home Indiana Evansville Two People Injured in Drive By Shooting on Monroe Avenue November 2nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Developing news out of Evansville Thursday night, two people were shot in the 700 Block of Monroe Avenue.

Evansville Police tell us that two people were walking when multiple shots were fired from a car driving by.

Those two people were taken to the hospital. There was has been no word on their conditions at this time.

44News will continue following this story as it develops.



