Two People Injured in Crash Involving Truck and Motorcycle June 28th, 2017 Evansville

Authorities are now investigating after a crash Wednesday night near the intersection of Kratzville Rd. and Diamond Ave. in Evansville.

The crash involved a truck and a motorcycle and two people have been taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Authorities on scene had a portion of Diamond Ave. blocked while they cleaned up the crash site. They are now investigating what happened.

