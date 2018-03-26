Home Indiana Evansville Two People Hospitalized After Car Hits Building Near Evansville Bar March 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Two people are in the hospital after a car loses control and crashes into a building next to an Evansville bar. Evansville Police say the car was driving the wrong way on Fulton Avenue around 9:00 this morning.

According to police, the driver tried to correct the mistake, but hit the median and lost control. The car then hit the front steps of the Corner Pocket Bar at Fulton and Uhlhorn, along with another building.

The vehicle also took out a utility pole and fire hydrant.

Police say the same car was involved in a hit and run at Tropicana.

Two people in the vehicle had to be extricated.

There’s no word on their condition at this time.

