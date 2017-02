Home Indiana Evansville Two People Facing Drug Charges After Short Evansville Police Chase February 7th, 2017 Tommy Mason Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are led on a short car chase earlier this morning. The 20 minute chase happened around 2:30am, ending at Second and Illinois Streets. Officers arrested Justin Scott Springer and Charil Louise Clark. During the pursuit, police say they saw a bag of drugs being thrown from the window of the vehicle, which contained a white powdery substance. Both are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

