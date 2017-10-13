Home Indiana Evansville Two People Extricated Following Multi-Vehicle Crash On Lloyd Expressway October 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Two people are extricated following a multi-vehicle crash on the Lloyd Expressway. The accident happened just before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Boeke Avenue exit.

Evansville Police say a white van driving eastbound crashed into several cars, causing a chain reaction. There were a total of seven vehicles involved in this crash.

Two people had to be extricated from the vehicles and were taken to an area hospital. There’s no word on their condition.

The eastbound lanes were shutdown, but have since reopened. Traffic was backed up for miles while crews cleaned up the scene.

There’s no word on how many injuries there were in the accident.

We will update information as it becomes available.

