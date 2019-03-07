Two People Ejected From Car in Natcher Parkway Crash

Two people have been transported to a hospital after an accident in Ohio County.

Officials say around 11:30 a.m. they received a call about a single vehicle collision on William Natcher Parkway near the Western Kentucky Parkway overpass.

Police say the vehicle was northbound on the William Natcher Parkway and began to slowly veer into the median where it struck a culvert. The vehicle became airborne for 70 ft after hitting the culvert. The vehicle appeared to roll over several times before overturning.

According to witnesses, the driver and passenger were partially ejected during the collision. According to the release, witnesses say the vehicle was traveling at a safe speed.

The driver was transported to Ohio County Hospital for an evaluation and the passenger was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Hospital.

