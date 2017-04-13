Home Indiana Two People Die After Accident Along U.S. 41 In Knox Co. April 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Two people are dead following an accident along U.S. 41 in Knox County. It happened Thursday just after 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 41 north of Oaktown. Indiana State Police say a woman driving a mini-van did not yield the right of way, and hit an oncoming SUV.

The Knox County Coroner tells 44News one person from the SUV died at the scene of the accident and another person was taken to Good Samaritan Hopsital where he later died. The minivan driver is being treated at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes.

Troopers are currently reconstructing the fatal crash site. ISP reports that traffic is bring rerouted through Oaktown and back onto U.S. 41.

Troopers are still working to identify all three people.

We will update you as information becomes available.

