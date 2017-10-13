Home Kentucky Two People Dead Following Webster County Crash October 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Two people are dead following a deadly crash in Webster County. Emergency crews shutdown the KY 109 intersection between Wheatcroft and Clay around 7:30 Friday morning.

Authorities say 54-year-old Robin Day, of Wheatcroft, was driving northbound on KY 109 when she lost control and veered into the southbound lane. She crashed head-on with 29-year-old Brian Jones, of Wheatcroft.

It took crews nearly five hours to clear the scene. The road reopened around 12:15 p.m.

Robin Day was pronounced dead at the scene and Jones died on his way to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.









