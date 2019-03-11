Two People Charged With Kidnapping, Assault

Two people have been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges. According to police, Jacob Bates and Melinda Cabell held a 43-year-old woman and her 9-year-old child against their will.

According to the victim, she was severely beaten and tortured by the pair while her child was present in the home. The victims say Bates and Cabell threatened her and her child’s life frequently.

It isn’t clear how the victim escaped but her injuries were treated at Methodist Hospital.

Authorities located Bates and Cabell and arrested them Sunday night.

Bates was charged with assault and the kidnapping of an adult and a juvenile. Cabell was charged with complicity to kidnapping and assault. She is also being charged for being a fugitive from another state.

