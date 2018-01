Home Indiana Evansville Two People Behind Bars For Strong Armed Robberies January 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Two people are behind bars following two strong-armed robberies in Evansville. Evansville Police had been looking for the pair and their car since 1:30 this afternoon.

Police say the couple committed two strong-armed robberies with the first happening near Eastland Mall and the second happening in the Best Buy parking lot.

EPD caught up with the two just a few hours later at Eastland Mall.

They’re being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.



