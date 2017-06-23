Home Kentucky Two People Behind Bars after Owensboro Man Found in Pool of Blood June 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Two people are behind bars after an Owensboro man was found in a pool of blood inside his home over the weekend. It happened Sunday, June 18th at a home on Prince Avenue, near East 18th Street.

25-year-old Ashley Stinnett and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Aaron Wright are charged with assault and burglary in connection to this incident.

Police say the victim’s son was checking on him Sunday morning when he found his father laying in a pool of blood, unconscious. The man suffered several facial fractures and suffered from internal bleeding in the brain.

Officers say the victim’s vehicle was also missing along with several old keys, small trinkets and paperwork.

When asked to provide names of potential suspects, the victim’s son told them Stinnett had recently been around his father.

On Monday, police found the missing vehicle along Highway 334 in Daviess County, which was towed to the police department for examination. That same day, officers received complaints about Stinnett and Wright going through yards and trash casn. When police arrived, they arrested both suspects.

Police said both had backpacks with stolen items from the victim’s home. They say they found finger prints from Wright inside the victim’s vehicle along with other evidence.

As of Thursday, the victim remains unconscious and is in serious condition.

Stinnett and Wright are currently being held in the Daviess County Jail.

