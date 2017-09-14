Home Indiana Evansville Two People Arrested After Webster County Jail Bust September 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Two people are arrested, accused of smuggling synthetic drugs into the Webster County Jail. Those arrests were announced Thursday afternoon by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with Webster County Sheriff’s Deputies acted on tips to arrest Jesse Gobin and his girlfriend Jessica Williams on active warrants.

They’re accused of bringing K2 and tobacco into the jail, and are charged with drug trafficking, possession of paraphernalia and bribery.



The Sheriff’s Office, the county jailer and several other agencies are continuing to investigate.

