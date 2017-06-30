Home Kentucky Henderson Two People Arrested after String of Events at Henderson Motel June 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Two people are arrested after a string of events at a Henderson motel. Police responded to the Sleep Inn motel in Henderson after someone called to say that Nicholas Bradford and Rhonda Staples were refusing to leave their room.

When officers arrived, they found K-2 and drug paraphernalia in the room. After a search, police also found a backpack full of video games that had reportedly been stolen from Walmart in Henderson.

Bradford and Staples are being held in the Henderson County Jail. They both face charges for possession and theft regarding a shoplifting incident at Walmart from this past April.

Bradford was also served with a warrant for Being a Fugitive from Another State – Jeffersonville, Indiana. He is set to appear in court on July 5th at 1:30 p.m.

Comments

comments