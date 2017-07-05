Two People Arrested after Standoff at Henderson Motel

Two people are behind bars following a standoff at a Henderson Motel. Sheena Wilson, of Henderson allegedly passed a fake check at Walmart in May. Police went to find Wilson after learning that she was staying at the Sugar Creek Inn in Henderson. Billy Sutton, of Henderson, was with her at the motel.

When police arrived at the motel they say Wilson gave herself up. But Sutton barricaded himself in the motel room for several hours, refusing to speak with police. Eventually, he agreed to come out of the room to talk with police.

Investigators say they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash in the motel room along with a loaded handgun that was located in a mattress.

Sutton is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and tampering with physical evidence.

Wilson is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and failure to appear.

Both are in the Henderson County Jail

