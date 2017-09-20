Home Indiana Two People Arrested in Spencer County After Traffic Stop September 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Spencer County, a traffic stop for speeding leads to the arrest of two people on drug and weapons charges.

It happened along I-64 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers pulled over a Chevy Cruze that was headed east at more than 100 per hour.

Inside, they found a loaded handgun with a 30-round magazine, along with about a pound of marijuana in the trunk.

Christopher Mackey of Colorado and Justin Beckner of Virginia are both charged with dealing and possession of Marijuana.

Beckner also faces charges of possession of firearm without a license.

