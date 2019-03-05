Two People Arrested on Child Neglect Charges

Two people are behind bars after officers were called about a young child walking outside an apartment complex in the cold.

According to the affidavit, officers were called to the apartment complex on North Seventh Street late Sunday when they located a two-year-old child wearing only a diaper and a shirt. Police say they attempted to locate the parents for two hours but were unsuccessful.

The affidavit says child services took possession of the child.

Several hours later, officers were called to the same address, but this time for a family dispute. A child was found in the parking lot crying and upset.

Officers arrived at the address given to them by the child. Police say 27-year-old Joe Moore drove past them as they were returning the child. Moore never attempted to stop officers, nor did he report his missing daughter.

The affidavit says the mother, Latisha Patterson, left the house that night to meet Moore. The child says he was given a cellphone in case of an emergency.

While watching a movie with his sister, the child fell asleep, and when he woke up the two-year-old was missing.

The affidavit says when Patterson and Moore came home, they became agitated, which is when Patterson began hitting the child.

Patterson was arrested on battery and child neglect charges.

Moore was arrested on child neglect charges and resisting law enforcement.

Both parents are lodged into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Latisha Patterson

Joe Moore

