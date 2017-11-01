Home Indiana Evansville Two People Arrested For Driving Over 100mph on U.S. 41 November 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest two people who are accused of driving more than 100mph. It happened Monday night shortly before midnight along U.S. 41 near County Road 550 South.

Deputies stopped one car driven by Cody Brown of Illinois and another driven by Demontrell Dunbar of Evansville. Both were taken to the Gibson County Jail on Charges of reckless driving and being involved in a speeding contest.

Dunbar also faces a charge of possession of marijuana.

Both men have since bonded out.



