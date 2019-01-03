Home Kentucky Drug Trafficking Investigation Leads to Two Arrests January 3rd, 2019 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Detectives with the Madisonville Hopkins County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Thursday morning at a home in St. Charles, IN. The investigation led to the arrest of a Hopkins County man and woman.

22-year-old Kyler Brasher was arrested on charges of trafficking a controlled substance and endangering a minor.

26-year-old Candice Barber was arrested on outstanding warrants for parole violation and theft.

Detectives say they seized more than two grams of suspected crystal meth, a large amount of cash and a vehicle from the scene.

Comments

comments