Drug Trafficking Investigation Leads to Two Arrests
Detectives with the Madisonville Hopkins County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Thursday morning at a home in St. Charles, IN. The investigation led to the arrest of a Hopkins County man and woman.
22-year-old Kyler Brasher was arrested on charges of trafficking a controlled substance and endangering a minor.
26-year-old Candice Barber was arrested on outstanding warrants for parole violation and theft.
Detectives say they seized more than two grams of suspected crystal meth, a large amount of cash and a vehicle from the scene.