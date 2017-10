Home Indiana Two People Arrested in Connection to Burglary October 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Posey County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest two people in connection to a burglary in Mount Vernon. William Floyd and David Cox are accused of breaking into a home on Blackford Road this Thursday morning.

Deputies arrested Floyd at the scene and tracked down Cox later





It was then they discovered nearly 80 items from other burglaries that Cox is allegedly involved in. Both men face several charges including burglary, theft and breaking and entering.

Comments

comments