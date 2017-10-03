44News | Evansville, IN

Two People Arrested, Accused of Planting Dumpster Bomb in Princeton

October 3rd, 2017 Indiana

Bond is set and a public defender is appointed for two people accused of putting a bomb inside a dumpster in Princeton, Indiana.

The explosives were reportedly found a week ago on the 300 Block of West Brumfield in Princeton. Gregory Wood is being held at the Gibson County Jail, and his Bond was set at $50,000 Tuesday.

A judge also appointed him a public defender. Wood faces charges for building a destructive device.

Lorrie Wood is also being held at the Gibson County Jail. Her bond was set at just over $12,000.

She faces charges for possession of a destructive device.

