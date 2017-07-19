Home Illinois Two People Airlifted after Blast in Carmi, Illinois July 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Two people are airlifted to an area burn center after a blast in Carmi, Illinois. According to our media partners WFIW, the victims are a 35-year-old man and 25-year-old female. It happened Tuesday night around 6:30 in the 1300 block of Gilpin Street.

When fire and police officials arrived, they say the mobile home was up in flames and the two victims were standing outside of their residence. They say the blast was caused by a natural gas explosion.

Officials say the man suffered significant burns to a large portion of his body and the woman also had burns on her body. The man and woman were air lifted to an area burn center to be treated for their injuries.

The man told police he smelled gas earlier in the day, and called his municipal gas supplier, Consumers Gas.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

