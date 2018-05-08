Home Kentucky Two Owensboro Women Arrested After Traffic Stop May 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of two Owensboro women. 27-year-old Kelsey Lanham and 49-year-old Billie Combs were stopped by a KSP trooper on KY 54 around 11 p.m. for a traffic violation.

Lanham who was operating the vehicle was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence.

During her arrest, the trooper located a glass pipe and suspected methamphetamine in her vehicle and in her pocket.

Both were transported and lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

Both are facing a laundry load of charges.

