Two Owensboro Men Arrested after Meth and Child Found Inside Vehicle
Two Daviess County men are behind bars after deputies say they found them with meth and a child in the vehicle. 35-year-old Brian Jump and 36-year-old James Miller are charged with possession of controlled substance – meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daviess County Sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop Tuesday around 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of Villa Point in Owensboro.
During the investigation, deputies say they found meth and smoking pipes along with a five-year-old child in the vehicle. The driver of the car was cited and released for traffic violations.
The five-year-old was released to a family member.
Both men are currently being held in the Daviess County Jail.