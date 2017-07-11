Home Kentucky Two Owensboro Men Arrested after Meth and Child Found Inside Vehicle July 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Two Daviess County men are behind bars after deputies say they found them with meth and a child in the vehicle. 35-year-old Brian Jump and 36-year-old James Miller are charged with possession of controlled substance – meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daviess County Sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop Tuesday around 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of Villa Point in Owensboro.

During the investigation, deputies say they found meth and smoking pipes along with a five-year-old child in the vehicle. The driver of the car was cited and released for traffic violations.

The five-year-old was released to a family member.

Both men are currently being held in the Daviess County Jail.

