Two Officers Surprise Evansville Boy For His Birthday December 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville boy is receiving a big surprise for his birthday. Two officers with the Evansville Police Department surprised five-year-old Hayden for his birthday over the weekend.

Officers LJ Reed and Matthew Jonathan Hastings gave Hayden a teddy bear decked out with Christmas lights and a hat. The officers also gave him a signed birthday card.

Dispatch also got in on the fun and wished Hayden a Happy Birthday!

LJ Reed and Matthew Jonathan Hastings going above and beyond for some friends of ours. Made Haydens day!! Posted by Brad Evrard on Sunday, December 17, 2017

