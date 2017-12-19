Two Officers Surprise Evansville Boy For His Birthday
An Evansville boy is receiving a big surprise for his birthday. Two officers with the Evansville Police Department surprised five-year-old Hayden for his birthday over the weekend.
Officers LJ Reed and Matthew Jonathan Hastings gave Hayden a teddy bear decked out with Christmas lights and a hat. The officers also gave him a signed birthday card.
Dispatch also got in on the fun and wished Hayden a Happy Birthday!
LJ Reed and Matthew Jonathan Hastings going above and beyond for some friends of ours. Made Haydens day!!
Posted by Brad Evrard on Sunday, December 17, 2017