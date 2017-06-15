Two New Officials to Lead Henderson Schools

Two new school officials have been named in Henderson.

Matthew Richeson has been named assistant principal at Henderson County High School while Kimberly Marshall is now assistant principal for South Middle School.

Richeson has college degrees from Western Kentucky, Oakland City University and University of Cumberlands.

He’s been a teacher at Henderson County High School since 2002.

Marshall holds degrees from the University of Kentucky and Murray State.

She’s been working as the fill in assistant principal at South Middle School since January.

Marshall was also as principal of Henderson County High School from 2008 until 2012.

Comments

comments