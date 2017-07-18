Home Indiana Two New Exhibits Added to the Warrick County Museum July 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Warrick County Museum has been the home for history in Boonville for more than 40 years. The museum has all kinds of local historical memorabilia that has been donated by members of the community, and now visitors can check out two new exhibits.

One of them features World War I. This exhibit is one of the first that visitors will see when they come into the museum. It serves as a preview for the War and Peace Room, which showcases items from several wars.

Museum Treasurer Sheila Poelline said, “Key pieces from WWI, to give people an appetite for what’s here, and if they want to see more they can go upstairs to our War and Peace room.”

The other new exhibit is the Johnson Room, which features the prominent Warrick County family, but specifically their work with the hometown newspaper, the Boonville Standard.

“The Johnson Family owned the ‘Boonville Standard,’ which was a newspaper for over a hundred years,” said Poelline, “We’re very fortunate that we have a number of items from the old days of ‘The Standard,'” Poelline said.

Both exhibits are loaded with pieces of history that have never been on display before.

In the World War I room, visitors can get an inside look at what life was really like during the war, and get up close to items that were used by soldiers in combat, including uniforms, letters to loved ones and even personal items.

“This was the foot locker of Fred Bauble Sr. in WWI. You can see pictures, family pictures, that he taped to the lid, and his helmet that he wore,” said Poelline.

These new exhibits are right next to each other, and the Johnson Room gives visitors a peek into the world of publishing throughout history.

The exhibit features the actual printing press used for the Boonville Standard, which is over 100 years old, but moving it in wasn’t an easy task.

“The Washington Press was built in about 1885, and it took quite a bit for us to get it into this room. I actually had to find somebody who had the skills to take it apart and put it back together and get it in this room,” the museum’s treasurer said.

Back then the printing press required two people just to operate it, using ink and various intricate stamps.

One of the biggest stamps in the room is a rooster that’s displayed proudly on the wall, but hangs upside down. During a local election in the 1800’s, many people believed the Democratic candidate was going to win. The rooser was the symbol for the party at the time, and the paper had plans to display the rooster on the front page upon the assumed victory.

“Well unfortunately, the Democrats did not win. So it was too late for them to do anything else. So they actually put the rooster on the front page of the paper upside down and said Democrats lose,” she said.

The museum is still working on adding more memorabilia to the Johnson Room, but the World War I Room will only be open until the fall.

Although most of the items in the Warrick County Museum have a local tie, visitors from out of town can still get a glimpse at what the world was like hundreds of years ago.

