Two Month Investigation Leads to Arrest of Man Accused of Incest November 29th, 2017

After a two month investigation, Kentucky State Police detectives have charged a man with incest.

35-year-old James Payne of Fordsville, KY with incest-forcible compulsion incapable of consent or under 18 years old.

Investigators say Payne had a sexual encounter with a family member in 2016.

Payne was arrested without incident at his Fordsville home and lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

