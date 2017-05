Home Indiana Two Men in Vanderburgh County Jail Accused of Armed Robbery May 5th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police arrested two men suspected of committing armed robberies over the last few weeks. Police arrested David Gibson and Chase Miller Friday afternoon. They are believed to have committed several robberies involving businesses and individuals, with at least one person injured from the robberies. Gibson and Miller will be booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. 44News will post further information as it becomes available.

