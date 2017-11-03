Home Indiana Two Men Injured at Gibson County Mine November 3rd, 2017 Blaine Fentress Indiana

Two men are taken to an Evansville hospital following an accident at a Gibson County mine. Emergency crews were called to Somerville Coal Mine Friday morning just after 10:00 for reports of two men being injured.

The men suffered electrical burns and were taken to an Evansville hospital to be treated.

Peabody Energy released a statement about this incident, stating one of the men was stable and conscious, while the other man was taken for evaluation as a precautionary measure.

The full statement can be found below:

“An incident occurred today at the Somerville Mine in Gibson County, Ind. where one worker was injured. The individual was stable and conscious and transported for medical treatment. A second worker was transported for evaluation as a precautionary measure. Local officials and the Mine Health and Safety Administration have been notified. The well-being of all workers is important to us and we are investigating the details of the incident in cooperation with regulatory agencies.”

The company is investigating this incident.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments