Two Men Indicted in Owensboro Murders

A Daviess County Grand Jury has indicted two men on murder charges in relation to the deaths of Jay Sowders, Robert Smith, and Christopher Carie.

Arnett Baines and Cylar Schemwell have been indicted on three murder counts and one assault charge each. The assault charges stem from the assault on Carmen Vanegas.

The shooting incident occurred on January 17th at Sowders‘ home in the 900 block of Audubon Avenue. During a preliminary hearing last week in Daviess District Court, Owensboro Police Department Detective Todd Wilkerson told District Judge Nick Burlew the home had surveillance cameras on the front porch and a surveillance camera in the basement, where the shooting took place.

Police say Wilkerson described how Baines and Shemwell entered a room in the home’s basement and shot their victims “point blank.” He said Vanegas, who was asleep while the three were killed, tried to hide, but Baines followed her and shot her in the head as well. According to Wilkerson, Shemwell sat smoking while the killings took place.

The pair were also indicted on one count of torturing an animal resulting in injury or death, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun.

They are set to be arraigned on Daviess County Circuit Court on February 12th at 8:30AM.

