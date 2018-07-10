Home Kentucky Men react to rescue after being stuck in J.T. Meyers lock and Dam July 10th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky

What began as a peaceful boating trip, took a turn for the worst.

“I thought we was going to die I told him we were going to die and that I loved him and started praying to God,” says Mike Knight. Deric Fulkerson and Mike Knight say they were fishing about 500 feet from the dam when their boat got swept up in a current. They tried to start their boat up, but couldn’t get it to start in time. “My buddy, he jumped out of the boat and I froze up and as soon as that boat hit that lock, it stood straight up,” says Knight. They were fighting for their lives.

They say they were wearing life vests, but had to take them off because they were being sucked under.

“I mean a couple of times, I took my last breathe underneath the water when I breathed in the water and then it would shoot me up. I guess the current would bring me up and I would puke the water out just to be sucked under again for another minute or two,” says Derick Fulkerson. At one point Mike Knight was knocked unconscious, but his friend came to his rescue. “I had to grab him. If I didn’t grab him, he wouldn’t have made it. I had to hold him like a baby in my arms, for probably, I’d say 10 or 15 minutes,” says Fulkerson.

Fulkerson says he was able to use a triangular gap in the gate as a foot hold in the meantime. Luckily a near by fisherman saw them struggling and called for help.

“He was praying to God to please help us get us out of this you know, as soon as he did it went calm. The water quite moving it got real quiet and we just looked at each other and we heard people running and then next thing I know I got hit upside my head right here. It was the life ring they had thrown to me. We couldn’t hear them because of the water. They was up above us,” says Fulkerson.

Comments

comments