Two Men In Custody Following Daviess County Shooting October 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Two men are in custody after deputies say a woman is shot on her way to work. The shooting happened just before 4:00 Thursday morning on Highway 60 West.

Deputies say the 18-year-old female victim was shot while getting ready to begin her newspaper route. The victim was in the car with her boyfriend. She was taken to Owensboro Health to be treated for a gunshot wound to her upper hip.

Authorities say a man opened the back door of the vehicle and fired one shot with a rifle. They took two men into custody after receiving a call about two men walking down HWY 60 West packing something up.

Deputies say this shooting could have been an accidental shooting.

We will update information as it becomes available.

