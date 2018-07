Home Indiana Two Men Charged in Shooting of Boone County Deputy July 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

An Indiana prosecutor files murder charges against two men in connection with the March shooting death of a Boone County deputy.

John Ball and John Baldwin Jr. both face murder charges in Deputy Jacob Pickett’s death.

Ball is accused of providing the pistol that Anthony Baumgardt used to shoot and kill Deputy Pickett.

Authorities say Baldwin was driving the car the suspect’s used to evade police.

