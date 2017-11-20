Home Indiana Evansville Two Men Arrested on Synthetic Drugs and Weapon Charges November 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Two men are behind bars after deputies say they discovered a handgun and synthetic drugs during a traffic stop. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 18th.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies were in the area of Old Business 41 and Diamond Avenue when they say a pickup truck failed to use its turn signal. Deputies also say the truck didn’t have a light illuminating the license plate.

Once deputies stopped the vehicle, they identified the driver as 21-year-old Kyle Haynes, who had his driving privileges suspended and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

His passenger, 24-year-old Daniel Lorenz, Jr., had an active warrant issued in Vanderburgh County for auto theft.

After a roadside investigation, deputies say they found a handgun where Lorenz was sitting, and say he admitted he didn’t have a permit to carry the gun. They say they found seven ounces of synthetic cannabinoids, two sets of digital scales, a plastic bag containing handgun bullets and $300 in cash.

Both men were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Haynes is facing several charges, including driving on suspended license and failure to appear on charges of operating vehicle while intoxicated.

Lorenz is facing charges, including possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of paraphernalia, fasle informing, and carrying a handgun without a license.

Both men will be in court on Monday, November 20th.

