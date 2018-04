Home Indiana Two Men Arrested for Stealing Cash and Checks From School April 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

An arrest has been made in connection with a break-in at a Wabash County school. 23-year-old Justin Prater and 36-years-old Joseph Stevens of Lanchester appeared in Wabash County Circuit Court Wednesday.

The two were charged with Burglary a Class 1 Felony. Both men are accused of breaking into the Lancaster Christian School in March and stealing a sum of cash and checks.

Bond has been set at $40,000 or 10percent, $4,000 cash.

