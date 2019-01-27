Two Men Arrested After Rescue From Submerged Pickup

Two men needed to be rescued from a pickup that was partially submerged in the Ohio River in the Union Township river bottoms at about 5:30 Saturday morning.

The men refused medical treatment but deputies say it was determined that the men were intoxicated.

Brandon Baumgart and Seth Elderkin were subsequently arrested for public intoxication.

Baumgart allegedly become physically combative as the deputy attempted to search him so he was additionally charged with resisting a law enforcement officer.

