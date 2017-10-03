Home Indiana Evansville Two Men Arrested After Home Invasion In Downtown Evansville October 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police arrest two men after a home invasion robbery downtown early Monday morning. 22-year-old Jordan Turner and 20-year-old Devon Stevens are facing several charges, including burglary of a dwelling, criminal confinement, and robbery.

Officers were called to a home near the intersection of Madison Avenue and South East 2nd Street. The victim told police two men held him at gunpoint.

When officers arrived to the home they found the suspects, and arrested them.

Both men are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

