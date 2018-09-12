Two Men Arrested For Newburgh Shooting

Warrick County Sheriff Brett Kruse announced that two men were arrested for a shooting that took place on September 10th in Newburgh, Indiana.

18-year-old Te’ahjai Fraizer of Evansville was arrested for the Attempted Murder of 21-year-old Quinten Murphy. The shooting took place around 7:20pm at the Springview Apartments in the 4100 block of Bell Road. Murphy was transported to Deaconess Hospital for his injuries.

Sheriff Kruse said that witnesses saw a yellow Chervolet Cobalt with loud exhaust flee the area after the shooting. Deputies believe that the shooting occurred over an illegal sale and delivery of marijuana. Fraizer was also arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Carrying a handgun without a license and Possession of Marijuana.

Kruse also announced that 18-year-old Matthew Carver was arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Detectives believe Carver was driving the vehicle that was used in the shooting.

Sheriff Kruse said that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed against other people involved in the shooting.

