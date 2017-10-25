Two Men Arrested Following An Evansville Standoff

Two men are behind bars after a standoff that lasted more than an hour. Indiana State Police Troopers were in the area, serving arrest warrants Tuesday night when they saw Ricky Wedding go into a home in the 1600 block of South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Wedding had an active felony warrant.

Police tried to make contact with Wedding, but say he did not leave the home until around 10 p.m.

Officers arrested Wedding and Aaron Scarbrough, who was also in the home. Both are facing drug charges found a backpack with 59.4 grams of crystal meth and more than 25 grams of THC.

Police say they found a wadded up dollar bill in Scarbrough’s pocket with about a gram of meth inside of it.

Both men are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

