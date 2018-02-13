Home Indiana Evansville Two Men Arrested On Federal Gun Charges During Narcotics Investigation February 13th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Henderson, Indiana, Kentucky

A tip leads to federal gun charges against two men during a narcotics investigation. Terrance Robinson, 31, and James Potts are being held in the Henderson County Jail on federal gun charges.

Evansville SWAT and several other agencies made the arrests during a narcotics investigation at a home on South Roosevelt.

Acting on a tip, police went to the home Monday afternoon and found narcotics and cash inside the residence. Police also seized five handguns and a rifle.

Another man, Kelvin Nails, was arrested on charges of dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

