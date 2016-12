Home Indiana Two Men Arrested in Connection to Jasper Lottery Ticket Thefts December 27th, 2016 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Officers arrested two men in connection to lottery ticket thefts at a Jasper gas station. Police say they were called to Circle A Food Mart for a theft report.

Officers say Andrew Bowman and Jacob Nash stole more than $750 worth of lottery tickets at Circle A in Jasper. They say Bowman was the customer and Nash was the employee.

Both men face theft charges. They are currently being held in the Dubois County Jail.

