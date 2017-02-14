Home Kentucky Two Men Accused of Drug Trafficking in Muhlenberg County February 14th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police arrest two suspects for drug trafficking. The arrest came after Kentucky State Police and Ohio County authorities executed a search warrant at a home in Muhlenberg County.

Travis Ralph and James Bradshaw are accused of possession and trafficking of meth. Authorities say they found cash, scales and drug paraphernalia in the homes as well.

Bradshaw is also charged with tampering with evidence. Both men were lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center.

