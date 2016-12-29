Home Kentucky Two McLean County Men Behind Bars Accused of Fleeing from Authorities December 29th, 2016 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Two men are in jail accused of fleeing from deputies during an overnight traffic stop. The arrest comes from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Abney faces charges, including fleeing and escape, driving with a DUI suspended license, and several other violations. Daniel Hicks is charged with fleeing and evading on foot and served with a McLean County Family Court Warrant.

Kentucky State Police and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office helped with the arrests.

Comments

comments