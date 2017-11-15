Home Indiana Two Killed in Deadly Crash Near Loogootee November 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Two people are killed in a deadly crash north of Loogootee. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 231 near Boggs Lake.

Indiana State Police say 60-year-old Kevin Sears, of Odon, was driving north on Highway 231, when for an unknown reason, his vehicle veered into the southbound lane.

His vehicle struck a car driven by 29-year-old Zachary Greene, of Loogootee, coming to a stop almost immediately. Sears was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greene and his passenger were taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, but the passenger was then taken to St. Vincent in Evansville, where he later died. The passenger’s name has not been released yet. Police still need to notify his family.

Greene is being treated for leg and ankle injuries.

All of the people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

This crash is still under investigation.

Comments

comments