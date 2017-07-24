Home Kentucky Two Kentucky Schools Corporations Team Up to Host ‘Stuff the Bus’ July 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Two Kentucky school corporations are hoping the community will help ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies for kids. The Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools districts will be hosting the first annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event to help students who are in need of school supplies for the upcoming year.

School buses from both districts will be in the parking lots of both Owensboro Walmart stores to accept school supply donations.

These donations will be given to students who need it most. Supplies can be purchased at any store.

An OPS school bus will be parked at 5031 Frederica Street and a DCPS school bus will be parked at 3151 Kentucky 54 on Friday, July 28th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 29th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lists of recommended school supplies will be available inside both Owensboro Walmart locations. Items that are accepted include paper, notebooks, pencils, pens, crayons, school glue, scissors, rulers, folders, binders, calculators and backpacks.

For more information, contact the student services departments for each of the school corporations:

Daviess County Public Schools Owensboro Public Schools

Carrie Kimbrell Tonya Barr

Family Resource Center Coordinator, Family Resource Center Coordinator,

Daviess County High School Owensboro Middle School / South

270-852-7311 270-686-1159

carrie.kimbrell@daviess.kyschools.us tonya.barr@owensboro.kyschools.us

