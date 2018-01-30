Home Kentucky Two Kentucky School Boards Meet To Discuss Budget Cuts January 30th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Kentucky, Owensboro

School board officials say they are concerned about the future of Kentucky education. They are trying to convince the legislature to add some money where the governor wants to cut. It’s also rare when the Owensboro school board and the Daviess County school board meet in a joint session, but school officials say this is a rare situation.

Daviess County Superintendent, Matt Robbins says, “It will literally cause school districts to shut their doors.” They are concerned about Governor Matt Bevin’s proposed budget, especially as it relates to education. They say the governor’s spending plan would shift all of the funding for transportation costs to local school corporations, and there would be cuts in teacher pensions and text book funding.

However, Owensboro Superintendent Dr. Nick Brake says he is confident the general assembly will understand how the cuts would effect education. Brake says, “We wont be financially sound very long if we have to continue dealing with the level of cuts that were being asked to take with this proposal.” Officials say 70 programs will be defunded if the governor’s budget is approved.

That has Owensboro and Daviess County officials concerned about where to find money for programs that should be state funded. Brake says,”The size of these cuts are really not sustainable some school districts may be able to do it for one or two years tops some I think I’ve heard as many as twenty two districts if this proposal were to go in place it would go in deficit next year without question.” The superintendents promise to keep an eye on the process. Kentucky needs to adopt a budget by June 30th.

Comments

comments